Iran does not want its conflict with Israel to expand to neighbouring countries unless the situation is forced, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said, adding its response had been based on self-defence.

Araghchi said on Sunday Tehran had been responding to foreign aggression, and that if this aggression stopped, Iranian reactions would also cease.

The foreign minister said the Israeli strikes on the offshore South Pars gas field Iran shares with Qatar were "a blatant aggression and a very dangerous act".

"Dragging the conflict to the Persian Gulf is a strategic mistake, and its aim is to drag the war beyond Iranian territory," he said.

The foreign minister accused Israel of seeking to “derail” ongoing Iran-US nuclear talks, which according to him could have opened the way for an agreement.

Tehran was set to present a proposal this Sunday during a sixth round of talks, which were cancelled following recent escalations.

"Israel's attack would never have happened without the US green light and support," Araghchi said, adding Tehran does not believe American statements that Washington had taken no part in recent attacks.

"It is necessary for the United States to condemn Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if they want to prove their goodwill."