The European Union and continental security face a "great threat" without Türkiye's involvement, Turkish Deputy Defence Minister Suay Alpay warned.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency at the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum 2025, he underscored that Türkiye's geopolitical position and capabilities make it an essential partner for lasting peace and stability in a volatile region.

"A European Union without Türkiye is very incomplete," Alpay said. "Without Türkiye, the security of the European Union and Europe is under great potential threat."

Alpay urged the EU to fully recognise Türkiye's contributions to its security. "The European Union needs to act in an embracing and inclusive manner and abandon its old habits," he said.

This sentiment mirrors consistent high-level calls from Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called Türkiye’s participation in European defence "essential," while Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently said a sustainable security architecture "is only possible with Türkiye’s participation."

Alpay emphasised Türkiye's proactive stance on international partnership, particularly with Europe.

He underlined Türkiye’s potential in defence technologies and called on European countries to cooperate.

"We are ready for much closer cooperation with Europe on this matter. We can evaluate our capabilities and potential together," said Alpay.

Sustainable security architecture

In parallel to Alpay’s comments, a new comprehensive strategy for the Black Sea unveiled on Wednesday by the EU stressed "a coordinated approach with Türkiye, an EU partner of strategic importance and a candidate country, is also crucial."

Alpay's remarks come as the EU reconsiders its security posture amid signals of shifting US commitments.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has criticised European nations for underfunding defence, urging greater investment in national capabilities.

Similarly, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that Europe should not assume a continued US presence, calling for more burden-sharing among allies.

Türkiye's role in non-spillover of Russia-Ukraine war to sea Alpay said that Black Sea stability should be maintained through regional ownership by littoral states, particularly by NATO members Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria.

He said these countries should lead in addressing regional challenges, guided by international law, particularly the 1936 Montreux Convention, which regulates passage through the Turkish Straits.