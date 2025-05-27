POLITICS
1 min read
North Korea says US' Golden Dome project is 'nuclear war scenario'
Pyongyang slams Washington’s $175 billion ‘Golden Dome’ missile defence system, calling it a dangerous trigger for space-based nuclear conflict.
North Korea says US' Golden Dome project is 'nuclear war scenario'
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth make an announcement at the White House in Washington / Reuters
May 27, 2025

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has criticised the United States’ Golden Dome missile defence shield project as a "very dangerous threatening initiative", state media reported.

US President Donald Trump announced on 20 May that he had selected a design for the Golden Dome system and appointed a leader to oversee the ambitious $175 billion programme.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump launches $175B 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan

Describing the project on Tuesday, the Institute for American Studies at North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said: “The Golden Dome plan is a typical product of 'America First' — the height of self-righteousness, arrogance, high-handed and arbitrary practice — and is an outer space nuclear war scenario.”

Recommended

The statement was carried by North Korea’s state news agency, KCNA.

The Golden Dome project aims to utilise a global network of hundreds of satellites equipped with advanced sensors and interceptors, designed to detect and destroy enemy missiles shortly after launch — including those from countries such as China, Iran, North Korea, or Russia.

China last week expressed strong opposition to the plan, saying it is "seriously concerned" and urging Washington to halt development of the system.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
'Historic' moment as Syrian flag raised at embassy in Washington after over a decade
Pakistan hints at more defence pacts post-Saudi deal; India implores Riyadh to mind 'sensitivities'
Venezuela demands UN action over deadly US boat attacks
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
Erdogan hopes White House meeting with Trump will contribute to resolving regional conflicts
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
Saudi experts and media hail 'NATO-like' defence pact between Islamabad and Riyadh
After US veto, Algeria warns UNSC risks 'third failure' akin to Rwanda, Bosnia genocides
Iran retracts its UN resolution over nuclear site attacks after US threatens to cut IAEA funding
US again vetoes UNSC's Gaza truce call as Israel disregards Palestine occupation deadline
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
US immigration judge orders Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria, lawyers vow appeal
Trump to designate Antifa as 'major terrorist' group