China has vowed to "fight to the end" against the fresh tariffs of 50 percent threatened by US President Donald Trump, further aggravating a trade war that has already wiped trillions off global markets.

"If the US insists on going its own way, China will fight it to the end," a spokesperson for Beijing's commerce ministry said on Tuesday, adding that Trump's threat "once again exposes the US's blackmailing nature".

"If the US escalates its tariff measures, China will resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests," the ministry said.

The ministry reiterated that it sought "dialogue" with the United States and that there were "no winners in a trade war".

Trump upended the world economy last week with sweeping tariffs that have raised the spectre of an international recession, but has ruled out any pause in his aggressive trade policy despite a dramatic market sell-off.

Beijing - Washington's major economic rival - responded by announcing its own 34 percent duties on US goods to come into effect on Thursday, in a showdown between the world's two biggest economies.

The swift retaliation from China earned a new warning from Trump that he would impose additional levies if Beijing refused to stop pushing back against his barrage of tariffs - driving the overall levies on Chinese goods to 104 percent.

"I have great respect for China, but they can not do this," Trump said in the White House. "We are going to have one shot at this... I'll tell you what, it is an honour to do it."

China swiftly hit back, blasting what it called "blackmailing" by the US and saying it would "never accept" such action.

Market turmoil

Trump's tariffs have already had a dramatic impact on markets in the last days, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng collapsing by 13.2 percent on Monday- its worst day since the Asian financial crisis- before paring back some of those losses in opening trade on Tuesday.

Wall Street stocks finished lower following a volatile session, with both the Dow and S&P 500 ending down.