US President Donald Trump was "caught off guard" by Israel’s recent military actions in Syria and Gaza, including an air strike on a Catholic church, the White House said.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday that Trump immediately reached out to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in both instances to address the situation.

"The president was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of the Catholic Church in Gaza," Leavitt said.

"In both accounts, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify those situations."

She added that Trump views the Gaza carnage as prolonged and increasingly violent.

"He never likes to see that," she said, referring to the rising death toll in Gaza.

"He wants the killing to end, and he wants to negotiate a ceasefire in this region, and he wants to see all of the hostages released from Gaza."

The comments mark a rare public expression of discomfort by Trump over Israel’s carnage, as the president has consistently described himself as a staunch ally of Israel.