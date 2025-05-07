The production and cultivation area of cannabis, one of the strategic products of Türkiye, is on the rise, following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements and efforts by the Agriculture Ministry.

Cannabis production and other processes for its use in pharmaceuticals began under the supervision of the Turkish Grain Board.

Türkiye’s cannabis seed production soared about 70 percent year-on-year in 2024, reaching 556 tons, according to data from the TurkStat statistical bureau, compiled by Anadolu.

The country’s cannabis seed production was 273 tons in 2020.

While cannabis seed production followed a fluctuating course over the years, it totalled 1,335 tons in the last five years.

Hemp fibre production, made out of cannabis, was 9 tons in 2020, 21 tons in 2021, 31 tons in 2022 and 359 tons in 2023. The country’s hemp fibre production jumped 238.7% on an annual basis to 1,216 tons in 2024.

The cultivation area for hemp fibre rose from 101,000 square metres in 2020 to 8,845,000 square metres in 2024.