TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's Erdogan: Scenes in Gaza 'worse than Nazi camps' as Israel weaponises starvation
Turkish President Erdogan slams Israel over Gaza famine during Ankara talks with Kazakh President Tokayev.
Türkiye's Erdogan: Scenes in Gaza 'worse than Nazi camps' as Israel weaponises starvation
Erdogan and Tokayev have discussed expanding bilateral defence ties in Ankara. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 29, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel’s continued blockade and assault on Gaza, describing the conditions in the besieged Palestinian enclave as “worse than Nazi camps.”

Speaking at a joint news conference with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan accused Israel of committing genocide over the past 22 months.

“The terrorist state of Israel has been committing genocide against our brothers in Gaza, brutally massacring them for 22 months in a 360 square kilometres area,” 

He added that Israel's systematic use of hunger and water deprivation against civilians was a clear sign of inhumanity: “Israel’s use of hunger as a weapon against Palestinians is the clearest indication that they have no humanity.”

Erdogan’s remarks come as international concern grows over the deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where starvation and lack of medical supplies have reached critical levels due to Israel’s prolonged blockade and bombardment.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye eyes Central Asia: A strategic pivot amid Eurasian shifts
Recommended

Türkiye, Kazakhstan ties

In addition to the Gaza crisis, Erdogan and Tokayev discussed expanding bilateral defence ties. 

Turkish president said Ankara and Astana had agreed to advance cooperation in the military and defence industries.

The two leaders have announced that 20 agreements were signed during Tokayev’s visit to Ankara.

Erdogan also noted that a joint declaration signed during the visit reaffirmed support for the rights of Turkish Cypriots, adding: “We underlined respect for Turkish Cypriots’ equal and inherent rights.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker