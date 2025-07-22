TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Ankara will provide full support to Vietnam's air, land, sea platforms, and defence industry companies, says Turkish deputy defence minister.
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye and Vietnam ink a defence deal / AA
July 22, 2025

​​​​​​​A defence cooperation protocol has been signed between the Turkish Ministry of National Defence and its Vietnamese counterpart during the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul.

“I believe that this defence and security cooperation will prepare us for many more forward-looking projects and collaborations,” Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defence Musa Heybet said at the signing ceremony on Tuesday.

Heybet noted that Ankara will provide full support to Vietnam's air, land, and sea platforms, with all of Türkiye's defence industry companies and the Ministry of National Defence.

Vietnamese Deputy National Defence Minister Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien said it is a historic moment between Vietnam and Türkiye.

"We have signed our defence cooperation agreement. From now on, we will witness the history of cooperation in many more areas and the opening of a new chapter.

Recommended

"We wish your fair continued success. We are ready to do everything in our power to become allies with Türkiye,” he said.

The six-day defence fair that began on Tuesday is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Centre, the Ataturk Airport, the Wow Hotel, and the Atakoy Marina.

It is organised by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation.

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties