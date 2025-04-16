POLITICS
1 min read
South Korean police raid presidential office amid Yoon probe
Authorities searched the presidential office and PSS to investigate former president Yoon’s alleged interference in legal proceedings.
South Korean police raid presidential office amid Yoon probe
A special unit searched the Presidential Security Service facilities. / AFP
April 16, 2025

South Korean police raided the presidential office and the Presidential Security Service (PSS) on Wednesday as part of a probe into allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol and acting PSS chief Kim Seong-hoon obstructed the execution of a detention warrant for Yoon earlier this year, local media reported Wednesday.

The police's special investigation team, focused on Yoon's December 3 martial law declaration, searched the presidential office's secure phone server and the PSS office and residence, said Yonhap News Agency.

Earlier this month, South Korea’s Constitutional Court removed Yoon from office over his bid to impose martial law.

Recommended

The country will elect a new president in snap polls on June 3.

RelatedTRT Global - Thousands rally for South Korea's impeached ex-president Yoon

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gun violence continues to torment US as shootings in Minneapolis leave more than a dozen injured
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war