Egyptians reacted with outrage this week after officials said that a 3,000-year-old bracelet belonging to an ancient pharaoh was stolen from Cairo’s Egyptian Museum and then melted down for gold.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy said in televised comments late Saturday that the bracelet was stolen on September 9 while officials at the museum were preparing artefacts for an exhibit in Italy.

He blamed “laxity” in implementing procedures at the facility and said prosecutors were still investigating.

The bracelet, containing a lapis lazuli bead, belonged to Pharaoh Amenemope, who reigned about 3,000 years ago.

Vanished with no cameras

Authorities said it was taken from a restoration lab at the museum and then funnelled through a chain of dealers before being melted down. The minister said the lab did not have security cameras.

Four suspects have been arrested and questioned, including a restoration specialist at the museum, the Interior Ministry said.

Handed to a friend

According to the Interior Ministry, the restoration specialist confessed to giving the bracelet to an acquaintance who owns a silver shop in Cairo’s Sayyeda Zainab district.

It was later sold to the owner of a gold workshop for the equivalent of about $3,800.

It was eventually sold for around $4,000 to a worker at another gold workshop, who melted the bracelet down to make other gold jewellery.

The suspects confessed to their crimes and the money was seized, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.