Indian authorities have shut schools and evacuated tens of thousands of people from low-lying coastal areas as the country’s eastern coastline braces for the impact of Cyclone Montha.

Swirling over the Bay of Bengal, Montha has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, and is expected to make landfall on Tuesday evening near the port city of Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the weather office said in its latest bulletin.

The storm is currently hovering around 160 kilometres southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

It is expected to intensify, bringing winds of 90 kmph to 110 kph as it pushes toward the country’s eastern coastline and makes landfall.

The weather office has issued red alerts for 19 districts in Andhra Pradesh, forecasting extremely heavy rains. The neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka are also expected to receive moderate to heavy showers.

Disaster teams in Andhra Pradesh have so far moved 38,000 people from low-lying areas to relief camps, according to a state disaster official. The state government estimates around 4 million people to be in vulnerable zones and likely to be affected by the cyclone.