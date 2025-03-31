BIZTECH
Trump says 'a lot of potential buyers' for TikTok sale before April 5 deadline
Earlier, he acknowledged the role China will play in getting any deal done, including giving its approval, saying "maybe I'll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done".
"There's tremendous interest in Tiktok," Trump says, adding, "I'd like to see Tiktok remain alive." / AP
March 31, 2025

President Donald Trump said a deal with TikTok's Chinese parent ByteDance to sell the short video app used by 170 million Americans would be struck before a deadline on Saturday.

Trump set the April 5 deadline in January for TikTok to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a US ban on national security grounds due to have taken effect that month under a 2024 law.

"We have a lot of potential buyers," Trump told reporters on Air Force One late on Sunday.

"There's tremendous interest in Tiktok," adding, "I'd like to see Tiktok remain alive."

TikTok did not immediately comment.

Reuters reported on Friday private equity firm Blackstone is evaluating making a small minority investment in TikTok's US operations, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone is discussing joining ByteDance's existing non-Chinese shareholders, led by Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, in contributing fresh capital to bid for TikTok's US business.

The group has emerged as front-runners.

Washington says TikTok's ownership by ByteDance makes it beholden to the Chinese government and Beijing could use the app to conduct influence operations against the United States and collect data on Americans.

Trump previously said he was willing to extend the April deadline if an agreement over the social media app was not reached.

Last week, he acknowledged the role China will play in getting any deal done, including giving its approval, saying "maybe I'll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done."

Vice President JD Vance has said he expects the general terms of an agreement resolving the ownership of the social media platform to be reached by April 5.

The future of the app used by nearly half of all Americans has been up in the air since a 2024 law, passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, required ByteDance to divest TikTok by January 19.

The White House has been involved to an unprecedented level in the closely watched deal talks, effectively playing the role of investment bank.

