Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has vowed to build a "Jewish Israeli state" in the occupied West Bank, a day after the extremist government announced the creation of 22 new illegal Zionist settlements in the Palestinian territory.

Katz said on Friday the move was a "clear message" to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has recently stepped up his support for the Palestinians and was accused by Israel's Foreign Ministry of conducting a "crusade against the Jewish state".

Zionist settlements in the occupied West Bank — considered illegal under international law and a major obstacle to peace — have drawn widespread condemnation.

Thursday’s announcement of further settlement expansion sparked sharp criticism from several foreign governments and the United Nations.

"It is also a clear message to Macron and his associates: they will recognise a Palestinian state on paper — but we will build the Jewish Israeli state here on the ground," Katz added.

"The paper will be thrown into the trash bin of history, and the State of Israel will flourish and prosper."

Two-state solution