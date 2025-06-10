Officials from the International Monetary Fund visited Syria's capital Damascus between June 1-5 to assess economic and financial conditions and discuss with the authorities their economic policy and capacity-building priorities to support the recovery of the country’s economy.

The visit marked the first official visit of IMF staff to Syria since 2009 – before the country’s 13-year civil war – according to a Tuesday statement by the Fund.

"Amidst enormous challenges, the Syrian authorities are determined to rehabilitate Syria’s economy. In the near term, it is critical to restore public confidence and macro-economic stability through the pursuit of sound fiscal and monetary policies and create conditions for the private sector to lead Syria’s development and growth," the IMF said.

The statement stressed that Syria will need substantial international assistance to support authorities’ efforts to rehabilitate the economy, meet urgent humanitarian needs, and rebuild essential institutions and infrastructure.

"This not only includes concessional financial support, but also extensive capacity development assistance."