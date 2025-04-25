TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan marks 110th anniversary of Canakkale Land Battles with call to honour national legacy
Turkish President calls on future generations to uphold the nation’s legacy of sacrifice, resilience, and unity — tying the past to Türkiye’s future vision.
Erdogan marks 110th anniversary of Canakkale Land Battles with call to honour national legacy
Linking the historical legacy to the nation’s future, Erdogan pointed to the “Century of Türkiye” vision as a modern reflection of the spirit that prevailed in Canakkale. / AA
April 25, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commemorated the 110th anniversary of the Canakkale Land Battles, highlighting the enduring importance of what he called the “Spirit of Canakkale.”

On Friday, He said the courage, unity, and determination displayed by the Turkish nation during the Gallipoli campaign continue to serve as a guiding force for the country today.

Erdogan emphasised that the responsibility now falls on younger generations to uphold the message of independence and resilience embedded in the nation’s history.

He stressed that the sacrifices made at Canakkale must be remembered and honoured by ensuring those values are preserved and carried into the future.

The Century of Türkiye

Linking the historical legacy to the nation’s future, Erdogan pointed to the “Century of Türkiye” vision as a modern reflection of the spirit that prevailed in Canakkale.

Recommended

He said the goal is to be worthy of the ancestors who defied the odds and changed the course of history by defeating some of the most powerful armies of their time.

Despite ongoing global challenges, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s determination to replace war, terrorism, and violence with peace, harmony, and human dignity. He described this as a continuation of the nation’s broader struggle for justice and humanity.

Honouring the founders of a nation

The president concluded his message by paying tribute to the heroes of Canakkale, particularly Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

He extended heartfelt greetings to all Turkish citizens and called for a renewed commitment to the values forged during one of the nation’s most pivotal chapters.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit