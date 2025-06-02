POLITICS
2 min read
Karol Nawrocki wins Poland’s presidential election
The conservative candidate defeated liberal rival Rafal Trzaskowski in a tight Polish presidential race, marked by debates over immigration and sovereignty.
Karol Nawrocki wins Poland’s presidential election
Many Nawrocki supporters said they want stricter curbs on immigration and advocate conservative social values. / AFP
June 2, 2025

Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland’s weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count.

Nawrocki won 50.89 percent of votes in a tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who won 49.11 percent.

Nawrocki, 42, a historian and amateur boxer who ran a national remembrance institute, campaigned on a promise to ensure economic and social policies favour Poles over other nationalities, including refugees from neighbouring Ukraine.

While Poland's parliament holds most power, the president can veto legislation, and the vote was being watched closely in Ukraine as well as Russia, the United States and across the European Union.

‘Polan first, Poles first’

He pledged to continue Poland's support for neighbouring Ukraine against Russia's war, he has denounced the benefits given to war refugees.

Recommended

It could also undermine strong ties with neighbouring Ukraine, as he is critical of Kiev's EU and NATO accession plans and wants to cut benefits for Ukrainian refugees.

Many Nawrocki supporters said they want stricter curbs on immigration and advocate conservative social values and more sovereignty for the country within the European Union.

Nawrocki campaigned under the slogan "Poland first, Poles first".

Nawrocki visited the White House during his campaign and said he had been told by Trump: "You will win."

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem also endorsed Nawrocki when she attended a conservative conference in Poland last week, saying, "He needs to be the next president."

RelatedTRT Global - Polls open in Poland's presidential runoff

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat