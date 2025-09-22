CULTURE
2 min read
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Global popstar Dua Lipa has ended her longtime collaboration with manager David Levy after revelations linked him to a secret campaign aimed at blocking Irish rap group Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury.
Global popstar Dua Lipa is outspokenly pro-Palestinian and could not tolerate a manager who aligned with a smear campaign against the Irish rap group. / AFP
a day ago

Global popstar Dua Lipa has cut ties with her longtime Jewish manager, David Levy, after he was found behind a smear campaign attempting to block the Irish rap group Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury Festival.

According to the Daily Mail, Levy was the first signatory on a leaked “private and confidential” letter sent to festival founder Michael Eavis, urging him to drop pro-Palestinian rap band Kneecap over alleged political ties.

The letter, once exposed, prompted Dua Lipa to end her professional relationship with Levy.

An industry insider told the paper that Dua “made sure David Levy was no longer producing her music,” stressing that the artist is outspokenly pro-Palestinian and could not tolerate a manager who aligned with such pressure tactics.

The Grammy-winning singer has long championed Palestinian rights.

In May last year, she used her Instagram platform of 88 million followers to denounce the Israeli genocide in Gaza, and she has joined rallies condemning the UK’s complicity in the war.

Despite the letter, Kneecap performed at Glastonbury in July. Police briefly investigated complaints but later closed the case, citing a lack of evidence of any offence. The group described the probe as “political policing intimidation.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza, which has so far killed nearly 65,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The onslaught has displaced hundreds of thousands alongside a blockade on humanitarian aid that has claimed the lives of at least 442 Palestinians, including 147 children.

SOURCE:AA
