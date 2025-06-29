WORLD
1 min read
Russia launches biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since the start of the war: Kiev
Kiev has said Russia fired a total of 537 aerial weapons at Ukraine, including 477 drones and decoys and 60 missiles.
Russia launches biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since the start of the war: Kiev
Russia launches biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since the start of the war / Reuters
June 29, 2025

Russia launches its biggest aerial attack against Ukraine overnight, a Ukrainian official says, part of an escalating bombing campaign that has further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the 3-year-old war.

Russia fired a total of 537 aerial weapons at Ukraine, including 477 drones and decoys and 60 missiles, Ukraine’s air force said.

Of these, 249 were shot down and 226 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

Yuriy Ihnat, head of communications for Ukraine’s air force, told the Associated Press that the overnight onslaught was “the most massive air strike” on the country, taking into account both drones and various types of missiles.

The attack targeted regions across Ukraine, including western Ukraine, far from the frontline.

Recommended

Poland and allied countries scrambled aircraft to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, the Polish air force said.

Kherson regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said one person died in a drone strike.

Six people were wounded in Cherkasy, including a child, according to regional Gov. Ihor Taburets.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump warns Putin is 'playing with fire' amid escalating Russian strikes on Ukraine

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit