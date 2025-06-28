ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Trump should stop 'disrespectful' tone against Khamenei if he wants deal — Iran
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blasts US President Trump's "disrespectful and unacceptable" comments on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised message, after the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, in Tehran. [File] / Reuters
June 28, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned the "disrespectful and unacceptable" comments from Donald Trump, after the US president claimed to have saved Iran's Ali Khamenei from an "ugly and ignominious death".

"If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt supporters," Araghchi posted on his account on social media platform X early on Saturday.

"The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults," the foreign minister said.

The United States carried out attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites last weekend, with no consensus as to how effective they were.

With those strikes, Washington joined Israel's aggression against Iran in the 12-day conflict launched on June 13.

The Foreign Minister's condemnation on Saturday came after Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he had saved the Iranian leader from assassination, accusing Khamenei of ingratitude.

"I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the US Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life," Trump posted.

"I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, 'THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!'"

Trump also said that he had been working in recent days on the possible removal of sanctions against Iran, one of Tehran's main demands.

"But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more," Trump added, exhorting Iran to return to the negotiating table.

Iran has denied it is set to resume nuclear talks with the United States, after Trump said that negotiations would begin again next week.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
