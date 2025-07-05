Russia’s Investigative Committee on July 5 formally accused Ukrainian commander Mykolai Dziaman of ordering the downing of a military transport plane in January 2024, which killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

In a statement, the committee said its investigation concluded that Dziaman, commander of Ukraine’s 138th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, was personally responsible for the January 24 downing of an Il-76 aircraft in Russia’s Belgorod region, near the Ukrainian border.

He has been charged in absentia with terrorism and placed on an international wanted list.

According to the committee, the aircraft was shot down using a surface-to-air missile launched from a US-made Patriot air defence system, which Moscow alleges is part of the 138th Brigade’s arsenal.

The committee added that further investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify other alleged “accomplices”, including “senior military officials” within Ukraine’s Defence Ministry.

There was no immediate response from Ukrainian officials.