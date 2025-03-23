WORLD
2 min read
Sudan’s army advances in central Khartoum amid fighting with rebel faction
Over the past few weeks, the territorial control of the RSF has been shrinking rapidly in favour of the Sudanese army across several states, including Khartoum.
A Sudanese army spokesperson gives a statement after, according to the Sudanese army, they took control of the presidential palace, at an unknown location, March 21, 2025. [SUDAN TV/Handout via REUTERS]
March 23, 2025

The Sudanese army has reported new military gains in central Khartoum amid fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

A military statement on Sunday said army forces continued to clear neighbourhoods in central Khartoum from the RSF militants.

The army shared a video of its forces taking control of the Al-Waha Mall in central Khartoum’s commercial district.

Footage also showed army forces deployed in Al Baraka Tower, Khartoum Grand Mosque, and Araak Hotel in the area.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the army statement.

Humanitarian catastrophe

On Friday, the Sudanese army regained control of the presidential palace in the capital, Khartoum, for the first time since the war began with the paramilitary group nearly two years ago.

Over the past few weeks, the territorial control of the RSF has been shrinking rapidly in favour of the Sudanese army across several states, including Khartoum, Al-Jazira, White Nile, North Kordofan, Sennar, and Blue Nile.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

The international community and the UN have called for an end to the war, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
