Firefighters struggled for hours to douse a massive fire that engulfed a rice mill warehouse in Yilan County, Taiwan on Monday, said local media.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to local broadcaster TVBS.

The fire sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air that were visible for miles along National Freeway No. 5, a major transportation artery connecting the capital Taipei to Yilan County.

Five fire brigades with over two dozen firefighters from the Yilan County Fire Department were immediately dispatched to combat the blaze.