US President Donald Trump is planning to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and the nuclear talks with Iran, Axios news site has reported, citing two sources.

Monday marks the first call between Netanyahu and Trump since the Israeli leader's White House visit two weeks ago. Iran and the US have concluded two "constructive" rounds of talks in Oman and Italy, and are proceeding to a crucial third round in Muscat.

Trump said on Monday that US had very good talks with Iran, which has accused Israel of seeking to "undermine" ongoing talks with Washington on its nuclear programme and the Western sanctions.

"A kind of coalition is forming... to undermine and disrupt the diplomatic process," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei told reporters on Monday, saying Israel was behind the effort.

"Alongside it are a series of warmongering currents in the United States and figures from different factions," the spokesman added.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Trump had dissuaded Israel from striking Iran's nuclear sites in the short term.

Netanyahu has insisted that Israel would never allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

Western powers and Israel — the only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East though Tel Aviv neither acknowledges nor denies the existence of a nuclear arsenal — have long accused Tehran of seeking nuclear weapons.