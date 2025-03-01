WAR ON GAZA
'Resistance to occupation': Hamas calls on Palestinians to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
The Palestinian group urges worshippers to gather for prayers, remain steadfast and resist Israeli occupation.
Each year during Ramadan, Israel enforces measures that limit Palestinians’ ability to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem. / Photo: AA
March 1, 2025

Hamas has called on Palestinians to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and engage in worship, steadfastness and seclusion during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement on Saturday, the movement urged Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and within Israel to “mobilise all efforts this month by traveling to Al-Aqsa Mosque, remaining steadfast and engaging in seclusion there”.

“Let the blessed days and nights of Ramadan be dedicated to worship, steadfastness, and resistance against the enemy and settler mobs, as well as to the defence of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa until they are liberated from occupation,” Hamas said.

Hamas also called on Palestinians worldwide to launch “the broadest initiatives and solidarity events in support of their brethren in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem”.

On Friday evening, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stated that Israeli authorities had imposed a strict security lockdown on Jerusalem under the pretext of security concerns, though he asserted that the true objective was to restrict Palestinian access to the mosque.

Each year during Ramadan, Israel enforces measures that limit Palestinians’ ability to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians view these restrictions as part of a broader Israeli policy to Judaise East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque and erase its Arab and Islamic identity.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

The International Court of Justice declared in July last year that Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East.

SOURCE:AA
