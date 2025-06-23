Tens of millions of Americans across the Northeast and Midwest are enduring a blistering heatwave this week, as soaring temperatures strain power grids, delay transport services, and raise public health concerns across major cities.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued heat advisories across much of the eastern US, with "feels-like" temperatures — factoring in humidity — expected to reach up to 110°F (43°C) in some areas.

The scorching conditions began over the weekend and are forecast to persist through the week.

Nighttime temperatures are providing little relief, remaining in the 21s and even the 27s °C across major East Coast cities — levels considered dangerous for vulnerable populations.

In New York City, Tuesday's forecast predicts a high of 97°F (36°C), threatening to break a daily record that has stood since 1888.

Transport and power disrupted

Amtrak trains were delayed or slowed on Monday, with the company enforcing heat restrictions once ambient temperatures surpassed 95°F (35°C) and track temperatures reached 128°F (54°C), citing safety concerns.

Similar disruptions were reported in other cities along the East Coast.

Electric grid operators have warned of peak demand, as residents rely heavily on fans and air conditioning.

Power plants were ordered to be on standby to operate at full capacity to avoid blackouts.