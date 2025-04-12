Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has called on global leaders to foster peace and justice through the unifying power of diplomacy and the transformative role of education, during her keynote speech at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025).

Participating in the panel “Building the Future in a Divided World: The Transformative Power of Education”, Emine Erdogan described education as a lifelong journey and a vital tool to mend global divides.

She underlined that the theme of this year’s forum, “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World,” directly addresses the urgent need for cooperation in the face of mounting global tensions.

‘Children cannot be party to wars or conflicts’

The First Lady said that education is a journey that leads to the highest potential of a human being.