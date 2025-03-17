UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini acknowledges that it has been "stressful" leading the embattled UN agency for Palestinian refugees, but says he is confident he is "on the right side of history".

The 61-year-old head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees has, along with his organisation, withstood a barrage of criticism and accusations from Israel since Hamas's October 7, 2023 cross-border attack and Israel’s devastating war on Gaza that followed.

"Of course it is stressful. No one could really be prepared for something like this," Lazzarini told AFP in a recent interview. It has been rough from the start.

The softly-spoken Swiss father of four began his tenure in 2020 under Covid lockdown, as UNRWA was reeling after the United States — traditionally its largest donor — dramatically slashed its contribution during President Donald Trump's first term. But that was nothing compared to what was to come.

"October 7 basically ... destroyed the last protection dikes that UNRWA might have had," he said, lamenting the "arsenal" it unleashed "to try to discredit the agency, attack the agency, get rid of the agency".

'No visibility'

Relations between Israel and UNRWA, which supports nearly six million Palestinian refugees across Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, have long been strained, but they have fallen off a cliff in the past year and a half.

Israel's allegation that some UNRWA staff took part in the October 7 attack spurred a string of nations early last year to at least temporarily halt their backing for the already cash-strapped agency.

Lazzarini warned of "the real risk of the agency collapsing and imploding".

Serving as the "backbone" of the aid operation in Palestine’s Gaza, UNRWA should have funding until June, he said.