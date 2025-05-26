Israel's "excuses and explanations" for blocking aid to Gaza are "untenable" and "without credibility," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday in one of his strongest criticisms of Tel Aviv.

"Israel's actions are completely unacceptable. It is outrageous that there be a blockade of food and supplies to people who are in need in Gaza," said Albanese, according to a transcript of his news conference held in Canberra.

Albanese said he communicated that criticism to Israel's President Isaac Herzog at a meeting in Rome just days ago, where he told the Israeli president: "Israel's excuses and explanations (were) completely untenable and without credibility."

"People are starving. The idea that a democratic state withholds supply is an outrage."

Albanese's criticism coincides with the latest UN warning that Gaza is on the brink of famine.

Sanctions on Israel

Several Western countries, including the UK, France, and Canada, have threatened to impose sanctions on Tel Aviv over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to allow "minimal" humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.