Last month, colleagues and I gathered in Istanbul for a workshop titled ‘Syria: Religion in Revolution, War, and Displacement’.

As Syria experts, we presented our findings with a healthy dose of humility, recognising that much of what we thought we knew about religion and revolution in Syria was developed in the crucible of the now-defunct Assad regime .

Despite embracing uncertainty of things to come, most participants offered cautious optimism about the prospects for a post-Assad transition.

As we wrapped up our time in Türkiye, news came of violent clashes along the Syrian coast. My colleagues and I were alarmed and indeed considered the prospect that elements of the transitional government had gone rogue and engaged in revenge killings against the Alawite minority that was so thoroughly weaponised by the Alawite Assad family.

Still, we left Istanbul concluding that the dust simply needs to settle before we can offer authoritative commentary – about this latest spate of violence, who bears the lion’s share of responsibility, and what it ultimately means for the future of Syria.

At most, we were able to conclude that the interim government needs to immediately put a vetted and independent mechanism in place to bring perpetrators of revenge killings to justice.

Sectarianism in Syria is not a fait accompli – the Assad regime deliberately built its security state by stoking bigotry, but tensions between the country’s Sunni Arab majority and its multiple religious and ethnic minorities needn’t define political life in the country moving forward. With the right moves by the interim government, past tensions can be overcome.

But upon leaving Türkiye, I returned to the world of social media, where one would likely think that a sectarianised Syria is indeed a foregone conclusion.

Exercising no discretion at the lack of clarity of the facts on the ground, keyboard warriors have declared open season on Syrian religious minorities.

And many went beyond the Alawite religious minority, claiming that Syrian Christians are being systematically killed en masse by the interim government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The Syrian Christian community itself has since debunked these claims , with the pastors of Christian churches in Latakia, the Catholic Bishop of Syria, and other Christian entities in the country explicitly denying allegations of widespread persecution of Christians by the interim government.

Nonetheless, these claims persist and are being retweeted by influential Western figures like right-wing talk show host Tucker Carlson and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, both of whom have millions of followers on social media.

Stoking fire online

For those of us who have specialised in Syria for the past decade, this is not an isolated incident. Rather, it is part of a targeted campaign of disinformation that has proliferated since the start of the Syrian uprisings of 2011.

Even before the term “fake news” became part of our global lexicon by the rise of Donald Trump, disinformation campaigns on social media managed to distort a Syrian-led popular protest movement – working in lockstep with the Arab Spring protests throughout the region – as a CIA-run plot to overthrow a “popular leader” of a sovereign Arab state.

And as the Syrian uprising proceeded, largely Russian-sponsored disinformation campaigns ratcheted up their efforts, attempting to absolve the Assad regime of its role in demonstrable atrocities.

The 2018 chemical weapons attack in Douma, universally acknowledged by the international community, was rebranded as a blatant fabrication.

And perhaps most insidiously, the figures like Greyzone, promoting this narrative, have maligned the efforts of the White Helmets, spreading disinformation that undermines their humanitarian work.