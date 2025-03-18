AFRICA
DRC, Rwanda leaders hold Qatar-mediated peace talks
Both leaders have agreed to continue discussions for lasting peace.
Tshisekedi and Kagame have been locked in a war of words over an offensive by the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who have seized eastern Congo's two largest cities since January. / AP
March 18, 2025

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame held face-to-face talks mediated by the emir of Qatar to address the conflict in eastern DRC, the three governments said.

"The Heads of State then agreed on the need to continue the discussions initiated in Doha in order to establish solid foundations for lasting peace," they said in a joint statement on Tuesday seen by Reuters.

Tshisekedi and Kagame have been locked in a war of words over an offensive by the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who have seized eastern DRC's two largest cities since January.

The United Nations and international powers accuse Rwanda of providing arms and sending soldiers to fight with the ethnic Tutsi-led M23.

Rwanda says its forces are acting in self-defence against DRC's army and militias hostile to Kigali.

