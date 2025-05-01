AFRICA
2 min read
Kenyan lawmaker assassinated in 'targeted, premeditated' attack: Police
After Charles Were fatally shot in capital, opposition leaders call for swift and impartial investigation.
Kenyan lawmaker assassinated in 'targeted, premeditated' attack: Police
Were was a member of the opposition ODM party led by veteran politician Raila Odinga, who lost to William Ruto in the last election in 2022.
May 1, 2025

A Kenyan opposition member of Parliament was shot and killed in the capital, Nairobi, in what police have described as a “targeted and premeditated” assassination.

Charles Ong’ondo Were, who represented the Kasipul constituency in western Kenya, was attacked Wednesday evening while inside his vehicle near a busy intersection along Ngong Road in the capital, Nairobi.

Speaking Thursday morning, police said early evidence suggests the killing was not random.

“The nature of this crime appears to be both targeted and premeditated. At this stage, it is too early to provide further details. Senior police commanders and detectives are at the scene, piecing together the circumstances surrounding the death,” Kenya National Police Service spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said in a statement.

The assailants, reported to be riding a motorcycle, fired multiple rounds at the lawmaker before speeding away, according to initial police findings.

Authorities confirmed that Were was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

While the motive for the killing remains unclear, opposition leaders condemned the act as political violence and called for a swift and impartial investigation.

In a statement, President William Ruto expressed shock and called for calm as investigations continue.

The lawmaker had in recent months come under growing criticism from constituents in Kasipul, some of whom accused him of mistreating locals and allegedly being linked to suspicious deaths in the region, claims he publicly denied.

Recommended

'Son of the soil'

The speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula said the killing had "robbed the nation of a distinguished legislator".

He wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday that Were was "a fearless advocate for his constituents, and a man deeply committed to the democratic ideals and service to the people he represented".

Were was in his second term in parliament and was a member of the opposition Orange Democratic Movement, led by veteran politician Raila Odinga, who lost to William Ruto in the last election in 2022.

"We have lost a gallant son of the soil," Odinga said, reacting to the news of Were's death.

Odinga challenged the results of the 2022 election, which he lost to Ruto, but has entered a political alliance with the president in recent months.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
By Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
French colonial atrocities in Cameroon: Why Macron's admission is a half truth
By Emmanuel Oduor
Qatar delivers draft peace deal to DR Congo, M23 rebels — report
Sudan paramilitary shells famine-hit Darfur camp, killing dozens
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Macron admits France used 'repressive violence' in Cameroon’s decolonisation war
Malnutrition in Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 63 in a week: health official
Chad's former PM gets 20 years in prison for inciting violence