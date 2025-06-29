WORLD
Iran voices doubts about durability of ceasefire with Israel
Saudi Defence Minister speaks over the phone with Iran's Chief of Staff to explore bilateral relations and regional developments.
Iran tells Saudi Arabia that it is highly doubtful that Israel will maintain the ceasefire. / AP
June 29, 2025

Iran is highly doubtful that Israel will maintain the ceasefire that ended an air war between the two countries, the Iranian armed forces’ Chief of Staff told Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

"Since we have complete doubts about the enemy's (Israel's) adherence to its commitments, including the ceasefire, we are prepared to give it a strong response if it repeats the aggression," Abdolrahim Mousavi said.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman spoke over the phone with Iran's Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi to explore regional developments, local media says.

According to the Saudi state news agency SPA, the call focused on “bilateral relations in the defence field” and the latest developments in the region.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Mousavi as casting doubts that a ceasefire with Israel would hold.

A 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:AA, REUTERS
