Israel's government said it had cancelled a decision to fire domestic security chief Ronen Bar, a day after he announced he would stand down following weeks of tension with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The government has decided to revoke its decision of March 20, 2025" to sack Bar, it said Tuesday in a document submitted to the Supreme Court, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.

The government's move to fire Bar, head of the Shin Bet security agency, had been frozen by the top court and triggered mass protests.

Bar has contested his sacking in a legal case that has divided the nation and brought out conflicting testimonies of events leading up to Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.

Israeli left-leaning newspaper Haaretz said the government's decision to revoke the dismissal appears "aimed at preempting a potentially precedent-setting high court ruling on petitions challenging Bar's ouster".

Bar announced on Monday that he would stand down on June 15.

“Liar”

In a recent sworn statement to the Supreme Court, he accused Netanyahu of demanding personal loyalty and ordering him to spy on anti-government protesters.