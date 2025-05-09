A new Israeli wire fence is being rapidly erected on the outskirts of Sinjil, a Palestinian town north of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank.

The barrier —1,500 metres (4,921 feet) long and six metres (20 feet) high — Palestinians say, is turning their hometown, home to nearly 6,000 people, into a walled prison controlled by a single Israeli soldier stationed at a locked gate.

The structure runs along Route 60, a highway linking Ramallah and Nablus frequented by illegal Israeli settlers travelling between illegal settlements built on Palestinian land.

Partnership of occupation, illegal settlers

“This is a coordinated operation between the Israeli army and illegal settlers,” said Ayed Ghafri, a local activist against settlement expansion.

“The occupation is suffocating the town by fencing it in, cutting off farmland, and allowing illegal settlers to terrorise residents.”

Ghafri said the fence has already blocked side entrances to the town, destroyed about 30 dunams (7.4 acres) of Palestinian agricultural land, and effectively severed 70 percent of Sinjil’s land from its inhabitants. Some homes now lie outside the barrier, isolated from the rest of the town.

“Sinjil used to be a commercial hub,” he added. “Now it’s a ghost town.”

‘Life has become a prison’

For Walid Fuqaha, a 33-year-old farmer and herder, the wall has upended his daily routine. What used to be a few minutes of walk to his fields now takes more than half an hour, if he is even allowed to leave.

“Sometimes a soldier simply refuses to open the gate,” he said. “We’re prisoners in our own land.”

Fuqaha says the fence is part of a broader settler strategy to drive Palestinians from their land.

“They let their cows destroy our crops. They want us to give up, to leave the fields for their expansion,” he said.

Related 'State-sponsored terrorism': West Bank settler violence continues unabated



‘Security’ or seizure?