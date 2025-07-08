A relentless heatwave has swept across parts of Europe, Asia, and North America over the past few weeks, pushing temperatures well above seasonal averages and prompting emergency responses from governments.

Southern Europe on alert

Greece remains among the hardest hit, with temperatures soaring above 40°C. Authorities have imposed mandatory afternoon work breaks for outdoor labourers and food delivery workers, while also promoting remote work to avoid heat-related illnesses. The country’s firefighting services are on high alert as extreme heat raises the risk of wildfires.

Elsewhere in the Balkans, including Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, and Kosovo, the heatwave has exacerbated drought conditions.

Albania has diverted river water to rescue parched farmland, and Serbia imposed water restrictions in rural areas. Hydropower output in the region has dropped sharply, forcing countries to ramp up electricity imports.

China issues maximum heat alerts

In eastern and central China, at least 28 regions, including the provinces of Shandong and Henan, have been placed under maximum-level heat alerts . Some areas, such as the coastal city of Qingdao, recorded temperatures above 40°C.

Electricity demand surged to historic highs, and some universities opened air-conditioned libraries around the clock to provide shelter.

One dormitory staff member died and a student was hospitalised due to heatstroke, raising concerns about preparedness during extreme weather events.

In 2022, China was hit by the worst heatwaves since 1961, with many parts enduring a 79-day hot spell from mid-June to late August.

According a 2023 report published in the medical journal The Lancet, there were about 50,900 heatwave-related deaths in China that year.

India, Pakistan face sweltering conditions

South Asia also continues to endure dangerous levels of heat. In India, parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh have experienced weeks of temperatures nearing 45°C.

Hospitals have reported a spike in heatstroke cases, while schools in some districts have adjusted hours or closed altogether.