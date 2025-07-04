Syrian rescuers were evacuating residential areas in the coastal Latakia province because of major forest fires, authorities said on Friday.

Abdulkafi Kayyal, director of the Directorate of Disasters and Emergencies in the Latakia province, told the state-run SANA news agency that the fires in the Qastal Maaf area had spread to the vicinity of several villages, prompting firefighters and civil defence members to evacuate them.

Syria's civil defence, also known as the White Helmets, warned residents of "the spread of rising smoke emissions to the northern section of the coastal mountains, the city of Hama, its countryside, and southern Idlib areas".

"Our teams recorded losses in the orchards due to the widespread spread of the forest fire in several areas of the Latakia countryside," the civil defence added, asking citizens to report anyone they suspect of starting fires to the authorities.

Mines hindering rescue