Türkiye has joined the Safe2Eat campaign implemented by the European Union’s European Food Safety Authority to help consumers make informed choices about food.

According to a statement by Türkiye's Agriculture Ministry on Wednesday, the communication campaign, which was open only to EU member states in previous years and in which candidate countries can also take part as of this year, aims to guide consumers with up-to-date information based on scientific data on food.

Since 2020, the campaign has aimed to ensure that consumers make informed choices and prevent food waste.

Under the Safe2Eat campaign, which reached more than 45 percent of the target audience across Europe last year, more than 50 million European consumers were made aware of food safety through messages delivered through social media and other communication channels.

The campaign caused consumers to change their behavior to “prioritise food safety” when making purchasing choices.