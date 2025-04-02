TÜRKİYE
Türkiye joins EU's food safety campaign to raise consumer awareness
Safe2Eat campaign aims to guide consumers with up-to-date information based on scientific data on food
Social media campaigns will use the hashtag #Safe2EatEU to strengthen the interaction between consumers. / AA
April 2, 2025

Türkiye has joined the Safe2Eat campaign implemented by the European Union’s European Food Safety Authority to help consumers make informed choices about food.

According to a statement by Türkiye's Agriculture Ministry on Wednesday, the communication campaign, which was open only to EU member states in previous years and in which candidate countries can also take part as of this year, aims to guide consumers with up-to-date information based on scientific data on food.

Since 2020, the campaign has aimed to ensure that consumers make informed choices and prevent food waste.

Under the Safe2Eat campaign, which reached more than 45 percent of the target audience across Europe last year, more than 50 million European consumers were made aware of food safety through messages delivered through social media and other communication channels.

The campaign caused consumers to change their behavior to “prioritise food safety” when making purchasing choices.

European consumers reported that the campaign provided them with clearer and more understandable information on food safety and increased their knowledge on how to prevent potential risks.

This year's Safe2Eat2025 campaign will include Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Montenegro, the Greek Cypriot administration, Northern Macedonia, Latvia, Luxembourg, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Greece, with Türkiye as a participating country.

In line with the campaign, a wide range of activities will be organised throughout the year, both at the EU level and in participating countries.

While the campaign plans to raise consumer awareness through messages on its official website, it also aims to inform them through educational materials.

Social media campaigns will use the hashtag #Safe2EatEU to strengthen the interaction between consumers.

