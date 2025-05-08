WORLD
Pakistan military retaliation will get 'a very, very firm response': Indian Foreign Minister
Pakistan vows to retaliate after India launched deadly missile and drone strikes across the country over the past two days.
Jaishankar’s statement comes as New Delhi launched a barrage of attack drones at various Pakistani cities. / Photo: Reuters
May 8, 2025

India said on Thursday that any Pakistan military action would be met with "a very, very firm response".

"Our response was targeted and measured. It (is) not our intention to escalate the situation," Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a speech to his visiting Iranian counterpart.

"However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very, very firm response."

Jaishankar’s statement comes as New Delhi launched a barrage of attack drones at various Pakistani cities. Pakistan military said it shot down at least 25 of the drones, identified as Israeli-made Harops.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also vowed to retaliate after India launched deadly missile strikes on Wednesday morning, with days of gunfire along the Line of Control in Kashmir escalating into artillery shelling.

At least 45 deaths have been reported from both sides of the border following Wednesday’s violence, including children.

Jaishankar met Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is visiting New Delhi days after visiting Pakistan, as Tehran seeks to mediate between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Araghchi, in a statement on his arrival in India, said that it was “natural that we want to reduce tensions” between India and Pakistan.

“We hope that the parties will exercise restraint to avoid an escalation of tensions in the region,” Araghchi said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
