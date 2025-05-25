Israel has struck at least 10 hospitals and clinics in besieged Gaza in the last week, causing full or partial service shutdowns and overwhelming the remaining health care facilities, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The assault on the European Hospital in Khan Younis marked the start of Israel's intensified ground invasion, known as the “Gideon Chariots operation,” which was approved by the Israeli war Cabinet on May 4 and launched on May 18, according to the Israeli daily on Saturday.

"These strikes severely increased pressure on Gaza's collapsing health system," it said, citing Gaza's Health Ministry, which indicated 400,000 people are now left without access to medical services.

The World Health Organization (WHO) documented 28 attacks on hospitals across the enclave last week — 4 percent of all hospital attacks since the onslaught began.

"Military assaults in Gaza are pushing the health system to collapse," the WHO warned on X, noting that 94 percent of hospitals have sustained major damage or were destroyed.

Only 19 of the 36 hospitals in the enclave remain at least partially operational, it added, underlining that "hospitals must never be militarised or targeted."

Related TRT Global - Israel kills nine children of Palestinian doctor while she is on duty in Khan Younis hospital

War on health system

Four key hospitals were forced to shut down last week due to repeated strikes, evacuation orders and intensified attacks.