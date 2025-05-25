WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel struck 10 hospitals, clinics in Gaza in 1 week — report
The report follows a documentation by the World Health Organization that said Israel attacked hospitals in Gaza 28 times over the last week, 4% of all hospital attacks since the start of the genocide.
Israel struck 10 hospitals, clinics in Gaza in 1 week — report
Rescuers recover bodies of nine children from one family in Gaza's Khan Younis / Reuters
May 25, 2025

Israel has struck at least 10 hospitals and clinics in besieged Gaza in the last week, causing full or partial service shutdowns and overwhelming the remaining health care facilities, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The assault on the European Hospital in Khan Younis marked the start of Israel's intensified ground invasion, known as the “Gideon Chariots operation,” which was approved by the Israeli war Cabinet on May 4 and launched on May 18, according to the Israeli daily on Saturday.

"These strikes severely increased pressure on Gaza's collapsing health system," it said, citing Gaza's Health Ministry, which indicated 400,000 people are now left without access to medical services.

The World Health Organization (WHO) documented 28 attacks on hospitals across the enclave last week — 4 percent of all hospital attacks since the onslaught began.

"Military assaults in Gaza are pushing the health system to collapse," the WHO warned on X, noting that 94 percent of hospitals have sustained major damage or were destroyed.

Only 19 of the 36 hospitals in the enclave remain at least partially operational, it added, underlining that "hospitals must never be militarised or targeted."

RelatedTRT Global - Israel kills nine children of Palestinian doctor while she is on duty in Khan Younis hospital

War on health system

Four key hospitals were forced to shut down last week due to repeated strikes, evacuation orders and intensified attacks.

Recommended

Since the start of the genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israel has repeatedly struck medical facilities, severely damaging the health care system and endangering thousands of patients, according to UN and Palestinian sources.

In parallel, Israel has maintained a blockade on aid deliveries since March 2, implementing what observers describe as a policy of systematic starvation, which has led to famine and the deaths of many civilians.

RelatedTRT Global - Gaza’s starving children: Waiting for a meal that never comes

Israeli carnage

Israel has killed over 53,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins while also displacing almost the entire population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israel goes after its own Palestinian citizens, demolishes 40 homes in Negev
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
Israel faces global condemnation over its ground invasion of Gaza City
Families of Americans killed by Israeli forces, illegal settlers demand accountability in Washington
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood