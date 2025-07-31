A suspected arsonist accused of destroying a Melbourne synagogue appeared in court seven months after the crime shocked the nation and triggered a large-scale investigation.

Giovanni Laulu, 21, appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday after his arrest at a Melbourne home on Wednesday.

Police allege Laulu is one of three masked men who spread a liquid accelerant around the interior of the Adass Israel Synagogue, then set it alight before dawn on December 6.

A worshipper preparing for morning prayers suffered minor burns.

Laulu is the first suspect to be caught, but police have foreshadowed more arrests. Police suspect there are also accomplices who planned the attack from overseas.

He was charged with arson, reckless conduct, endangering life and car theft.

Laulu confirmed his name but otherwise remained silent during the brief court appearance. He did not enter pleas or apply to be released on bail.

His lawyer told Magistrate Brett Sonnett this was not Laulu’s first time in prison. He was then remanded in custody and will appear in court next on August 6.