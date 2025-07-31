A suspected arsonist accused of destroying a Melbourne synagogue appeared in court seven months after the crime shocked the nation and triggered a large-scale investigation.
Giovanni Laulu, 21, appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday after his arrest at a Melbourne home on Wednesday.
Police allege Laulu is one of three masked men who spread a liquid accelerant around the interior of the Adass Israel Synagogue, then set it alight before dawn on December 6.
A worshipper preparing for morning prayers suffered minor burns.
Laulu is the first suspect to be caught, but police have foreshadowed more arrests. Police suspect there are also accomplices who planned the attack from overseas.
He was charged with arson, reckless conduct, endangering life and car theft.
Laulu confirmed his name but otherwise remained silent during the brief court appearance. He did not enter pleas or apply to be released on bail.
His lawyer told Magistrate Brett Sonnett this was not Laulu’s first time in prison. He was then remanded in custody and will appear in court next on August 6.
Anti-Semitic attack
Federal and state police, plus Australia’s main domestic spy agency, have been investigating the crime, which is suspected to be politically motivated.
Police said more than 220 law enforcement officers have devoted over 50,000 hours to the investigation.
“People deserve to be safe and feel safe, particularly when it comes to their places of worship. This is not negotiable in any way. We remain committed to identifying all those who seek to cause this kind of fear and harm, and ensuring they are brought to justice,” a police officer added.
The synagogue attack is the only incident that has been classified as an act of terrorism, a designation that increases the resources available to the investigation.
The federal government has committed 30 million Australian dollars ($20 million) to rebuild the synagogue.