Business leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies urged member countries to lift trade restrictions and invest in critical minerals to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities, a communique released on Friday showed.

Businesses and trade organisations from the G7 countries congregated in Ottawa to give their recommendations to Canada, the host country, before the G7 Leaders' Summit next month in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Canada will also host a meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs next week as a precursor to the summit.

Decades of established international trade and business relationships have been disrupted by an onslaught of import tariffs from US President Donald Trump.

Some countries are hashing out deals with Trump, but economists have warned that a minimum tariff will remain even if they sign trade deals with the US, resulting in higher prices, layoffs, lower profits and slower economic growth.

"This evolving landscape demands a renewed model of economic cooperation among G7 members and like-minded countries," said Candace Laing, CEO of Canadian Chamber of Commerce and chair of the B7 business leaders' group within the G7.