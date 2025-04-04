WORLD
2 min read
EU hails 'new era' with Central Asia at Samarkand summit
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen calls for a strategic partnership, pledging investment and industrial support.
EU hails 'new era' with Central Asia at Samarkand summit
The presidents of the five Central Asian countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- welcomed the EU's top leaders to the summit in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand. / AP
April 4, 2025

The European Union has proclaimed a "new era" in ties with Central Asia at a major summit in Uzbekistan, as Brussels presses its influence in the region in the face of Russian and Chinese competition.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has accelerated the region's drift from Moscow's orbit, with major powers to both the west and east sensing an opening.

The presidents of the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - welcomed the EU's top leaders to the summit on Friday in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand.

Central Asia is rich in natural resources, on the front lines of climate change and a key security player trying to contain extremism, sharing borders with Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia.

"This is the start of a new era in our ancient friendship," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told Central Asian leaders in Samarkand, which has been a key hub in East-West connections, trade, and commerce for centuries.

RelatedTRT Global - EU commits $5B to South Africa for energy, vaccines

‘Turning point’

The European Commission chief and Antonio Costa- the head of the European Council- were in Uzbekistan as US President Donald Trump's tariff offensive sparked global market shock.

Recommended

"We are at another turning point. New global barriers arise, investments are being redirected, powers around the world are carving up new spheres of influence," von der Leyen said.

"Reliable partners have never been so important. We want to explore new avenues," she said, calling for a "strategic partnership" with the region.

Central Asia is interested in Europe's advanced industrial technology - which Russia and China struggle to provide - while Brussels eyes the region's precious resources.

These resources are a "honey pot for global players", von der Leyen said.

The landlocked region has an abundance of uranium, cobalt, copper and other essential materials.

Alongside Russia's historic leadership in the region, China, the United States and even the likes of South Korea and Japan are interested in the resources.

"Europe's offer is different," von der Leyen pledged, promising to help develop local industries.

RelatedTRT Global - How the world reacted to Trump's tariffs

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan