Iran has said it was giving diplomacy a "genuine" chance in surprise nuclear talks with the United States in Oman.

"We are giving diplomacy a genuine chance in good faith and full vigilance. America should appreciate this decision, which was made despite their hostile rhetoric," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a post on X on Friday.

Longtime adversaries Iran and the United States are set to hold talks on Saturday in Muscat, aimed at reaching a potential nuclear deal. President Donald Trump on Monday made a shock announcement that his administration would open negotiations with Iran.

Leading the talks will be US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Trump said the talks would be "direct" but Araghchi has insisted they would be "indirect".

Ahead of the planned meeting, Washington continued its "maximum pressure" policy of sanctions on Iran, most recently targeting its oil network and nuclear programme.

‘A miscalculation’

On Wednesday, Trump said military action against Iran was "absolutely" possible if talks failed to produce a deal.