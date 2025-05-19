POLITICS
2 min read
No deadline can be set for Ukraine memorandum — Kremlin spokesperson
Dmitry Peskov says everyone wants to strike a memorandum quickly, but the process will be complex.
No deadline can be set for Ukraine memorandum — Kremlin spokesperson
Trump says it would be great if both countries hold truce talks in the Vatican, which would ease some of the bitterness. / AFP
May 19, 2025

The process for Moscow and Kiev to develop a unified text of a peace and ceasefire memorandum will be complex, so there can be no fixed deadline, Russia's news agencies cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying in remarks.

"There are no deadlines, and there cannot be any. It is clear that everyone wants to do this as quickly as possible, but, of course, the devil is in the details," RIA state news agency quoted Peskov as telling reporters early on Tuesday.

"The drafts will be formulated by both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, these draft documents will be exchanged, and then complex contacts to develop a single text," the Kremlin spokesman said.

US President Donald Trump held calls on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of the European Union, France, Italy, Germany and Finland in an attempt to advance peace in the three-year-old war in Ukraine.

Trump said after the call that Russia and Ukraine will immediately start ceasefire negotiations.

Recommended

Putin said Russia "is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace accord."

The US president also said it would be great if both countries hold truce talks in Vatican, which would ease some of the bitterness.

RelatedTRT Global - Putin: Istanbul talks show Ukraine dialogue on right track

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan