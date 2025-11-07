The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) announced the winners of the 2025 Lovie Awards on November 6, celebrating outstanding achievements in European digital media.

TRT World Digital earned both jury and People’s Lovie honours, highlighting the team’s creative storytelling and impact-driven journalism.

Among the standout winners was Gaza Sunbirds: Against All Odds, which won Gold in Film & Video: Documentary (People’s Lovie). The film follows Gaza’s para-cycling team as they pursue their dreams against the backdrop of siege and destruction — a story that deeply resonated with global audiences.



TRT World’s Digital Series Horrors of Syria’s Notorious Prisons received the Silver Lovie Award in Film & Video: News & Politics, recognised for its powerful reporting on the brutal conditions inside Syria’s detention system and the survivors’ pursuit of justice.

Another TRT World series Muslims: Dutch ‘Others?’ won a Bronze People’s Lovie in Social: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, exploring how Dutch Muslims navigate identity and belonging in an increasingly polarised Europe.