Hamas has dismissed recent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the release of hostages and the surrender of Gaza, calling them a “delusional illusion of defeat.”

The Palestinian resistance group said on Wednesday that any release of Israeli captives would only occur through an agreement dictated by the resistance’s terms.

In a statement released via Telegram, senior Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat al-Rishq rebuked Netanyahu’s claim that the war in Gaza would end with the unconditional release of hostages and the elimination of Hamas.

“Netanyahu’s talk about freeing all hostages and forcing Hamas to surrender reflects a psychological illusion of defeat, not the realities on the ground,” al-Rishq said.

‘No release without a deal’

Al-Rishq argued that Israel’s leadership has already failed to retrieve hostages through military operations, acknowledging that a serious agreement with the resistance is the only viable path forward.