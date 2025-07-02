The first flight from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport to the Syrian capital Damascus in the post-Assad era was completed.

According to a statement from AJet, daily round-trip flights to Damascus, one of the Middle East's key hubs, have started from Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

AJet thus became the first airline to operate flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen to Damascus in 13 years.

After the two-hour flight, the passengers were welcomed with a ceremony at Damascus International Airport.

In his speech at the welcoming ceremony in Damascus, Kerem Sarp, Ajet’s CEO, said the airline is proud to be the first to offer flights from Türkiye to Damascus in 13 years, following Turkish Airlines.

Sarp added: "Today, we made our first flight from Istanbul to Damascus. On Friday, July 4, we will make our first direct flight from the Turkish capital, Ankara, to Damascus."