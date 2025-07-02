A leading child rights organisation has accused the EU of having a "double standard" on human rights by remaining silent in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly its effect on children.

Eurochild on Wednesday condemned the EU's lack of decisive action and urged the European Commission to push for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza, ensure full humanitarian access and suspend agreements with Israel until it complies with international law.

The organisation said Israel's blockade has deliberately restricted access to food, water and medical supplies, while aid convoys have come under fire. "This isn't a battle between two armies, but a campaign of violence against a starving population, where children are among the primary victims," it said.

It warned that the EU's failure to act damages its global credibility and risks enabling further atrocities, and undermining the international legal order.