NATO foreign ministers will gather in Antalya, Türkiye on May 14–15 for an informal meeting (NATO iFMM) hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Representatives from all 32 NATO member states are expected to attend the meeting, which will provide a platform for additional consultations ahead of the NATO leaders’ summit set to be held in The Hague on June 24-25, diplomatic sources said on Saturday.

On the evening of May 14, the foreign ministers, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and other senior officials are scheduled to join a social event hosted by Fidan.

An informal session of the North Atlantic Council will take place on the morning of May 15, where the foreign ministers will exchange views on priority issues and potential decisions for the upcoming summit.

Efforts to revise burden-sharing within the alliance and shape the future of European security will be among the top issues.

Fidan is expected to stress the importance of reinforcing NATO's unity and deterrent capacity, warning against any erosion of its founding role in Euro-Atlantic security.

Need for solidarity in counterterrorism