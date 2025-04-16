The US Internal Revenue Service plans to rescind the tax-exempt status of Harvard University, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter, with President Donald Trump calling the elite university a "joke".

A final decision is expected soon, CNN added on Wednesday.

The US Homeland Security also announced the cancellation of two DHS grants totalling over $2.7 million to Harvard as the administration moves to tighten its chokehold on the university.

"Today, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the cancellation of two DHS grants totalling over $2.7 million to Harvard University, declaring it unfit to be entrusted with taxpayer dollars," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

"With anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology poisoning its campus and classrooms, Harvard's position as a top institution of higher learning is a distant memory," Noem said in the statement.

'Harvard is a JOKE'